Idaho State Police Settles Suit Following Burlesque Sting, Will Pay...
Idaho State Police will have to reimburse a New Meadows restaurant for lost revenue, fees and legal expenses after authorities suspended its liquor license for serving alcohol during a dinnertime burlesque show in August 2015. According to police records, The Intersection was hit with a complaint from ISP in November 2015, followed by a negotiated 15-day shutdown of the bar and grill in March 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boys sentenced in sexual abuse of TwinFalls gir...
|15 hr
|token
|2
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Jun 3
|Richard
|3
|National Weather Service Extends Flood Warning ...
|Jun 2
|deny facts i dare...
|1
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|May 31
|Casper Honkyham
|41
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 30
|Twospeed
|50
|Feds: Homeless Have a Right to Sleep Outside (Aug '15)
|May 26
|Nigel Thornwasp
|3
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|May 24
|Princess Hey
|21
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC