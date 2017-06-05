Idaho State Police Settles Suit Following Burlesque Sting, Will Pay...

Idaho State Police will have to reimburse a New Meadows restaurant for lost revenue, fees and legal expenses after authorities suspended its liquor license for serving alcohol during a dinnertime burlesque show in August 2015. According to police records, The Intersection was hit with a complaint from ISP in November 2015, followed by a negotiated 15-day shutdown of the bar and grill in March 2016.

