Idaho Sequoia Moves for Hospital Expansion
A large Idaho sequoia tree with a history rooted in conservation was standing in the way of progress, so on Sunday, it was moved. More than a century after it was planted as a sapling in a doctor's yard in Boise, Idaho, the 10-story tree was shifted across the street to make way for a hospital expansion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|8 hr
|Angie
|88
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Mon
|ghostwriter88
|567
|Arthur Jackson, Medal of Honor recipient and Gr...
|Jun 24
|nancy sanders
|1
|Review: Boise Neurology - Michael O'Brien MD (Mar '10)
|Jun 20
|Mark
|4
|Medications For pains and others
|Jun 18
|nina
|1
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jun 13
|Thisguy
|43
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Jun 12
|S Spence
|77
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC