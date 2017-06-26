Idaho Sequoia Moves for Hospital Expa...

Idaho Sequoia Moves for Hospital Expansion

A large Idaho sequoia tree with a history rooted in conservation was standing in the way of progress, so on Sunday, it was moved. More than a century after it was planted as a sapling in a doctor's yard in Boise, Idaho, the 10-story tree was shifted across the street to make way for a hospital expansion.

