Idaho Refugees Will Share 'Neighbor Narratives' at Boise Public Library Branches

The new Boise Public Library branch in Bown Crossing isn't even one-month old , and it's already taking part in BPL community engagement sessions, beginning with an exploration of our ever-growing refugee population. Refugees from different parts of the world and different walks of life will tell their stories at the Bown Crossing branch on Tuesday, June 27, as part of "Neighbor Narratives," a new element of the BPL SummerFest program.

