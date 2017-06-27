Idaho official: It's illegal to buy aerial fireworks - Tue, 27 Jun 2017 PST
In this June 29, 2011, file photo, a cardboard cutout of Christ stands outside the Idaho Center amphitheater as fireworks light up the night sky at the conclusion of the God and Country Family Festival in Nampa, Idaho. The Idaho Attorney General's Office says it's illegal for the general public to buy aerial fireworks, which require a special permit to use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|22 hr
|Angie
|88
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Mon
|ghostwriter88
|567
|Arthur Jackson, Medal of Honor recipient and Gr...
|Jun 24
|nancy sanders
|1
|Review: Boise Neurology - Michael O'Brien MD (Mar '10)
|Jun 20
|Mark
|4
|Medications For pains and others
|Jun 18
|nina
|1
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jun 13
|Thisguy
|43
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Jun 12
|S Spence
|77
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC