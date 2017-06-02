Guest column: Honor our hard-won freedoms
We honor those who have given their lives by honoring the rights and freedoms for which they fought, writes David Adler. Throughout Idaho and, indeed, across the country, American citizens on Memorial Day rightly paid tribute to those soldiers who sacrificed their lives on the battlefield, a demonstration of what President Abraham Lincoln described at Gettysburg, as "the last full measure of devotion" to the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Wed
|Casper Honkyham
|41
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 30
|Twospeed
|50
|Feds: Homeless Have a Right to Sleep Outside (Aug '15)
|May 26
|Nigel Thornwasp
|3
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|May 24
|Princess Hey
|21
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|May 22
|Perelli
|76
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|May 19
|Gypsy Nomad
|566
|Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09)
|May 14
|anon
|11
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC