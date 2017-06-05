FBI offer reward for serial bank robber in Idaho and Utah
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a serial bank robber who has hit banks and credit unions in Idaho and Utah over the past six months. The robber has been dubbed "The Great Outdoors" bandit because of his outdoorsy attire.
