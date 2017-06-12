Deli Days: Idaho's Jewish Festival
Deli Days is an old and beloved Boise tradition. As if the City of Trees weren't hankering for pastrami sandwiches and knishes already, the annual event at Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel just got hotter-literally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Tue
|Thisguy
|43
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Jun 12
|S Spence
|77
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Jun 11
|Wyte Ryno
|13
|Russian hackers target convicted felon in Boise
|Jun 11
|DestroyScammers
|1
|Boys sentenced in sexual abuse of TwinFalls gir...
|Jun 7
|token
|2
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Jun 3
|Richard
|3
|National Weather Service Extends Flood Warning ...
|Jun 2
|deny facts i dare...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC