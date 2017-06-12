Danfoss Deploys Mobile Training Unit For COa Applications to Western United States
CO is rapidly advancing in refrigeration as traditional HFCs are phasing out globally and retailers are looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint. The Danfoss CO2 Mobile Training Unit addresses a critical industry need for training on the emerging technologies in natural refrigerants, which are both a sustainable and economical choice for refrigeration systems.
