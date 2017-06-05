Correction: Stibnite Gold Mine story

In a story June 6 about a proposed central Idaho gold mine, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the historic mining area that contains arsenic and mercury pollution is the source of drinking water for the town of Yellow Pine. The area is a potential source of drinking water, but the town currently gets its water from a stream that doesn't go through the historic mining area.

