Correction: Stibnite Gold Mine story
In a story June 6 about a proposed central Idaho gold mine, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the historic mining area that contains arsenic and mercury pollution is the source of drinking water for the town of Yellow Pine. The area is a potential source of drinking water, but the town currently gets its water from a stream that doesn't go through the historic mining area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|6 hr
|Wyte Ryno
|11
|Boys sentenced in sexual abuse of TwinFalls gir...
|Jun 7
|token
|2
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Jun 3
|Richard
|3
|National Weather Service Extends Flood Warning ...
|Jun 2
|deny facts i dare...
|1
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|May 31
|Casper Honkyham
|41
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 30
|Twospeed
|50
|Feds: Homeless Have a Right to Sleep Outside (Aug '15)
|May 26
|Nigel Thornwasp
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC