Boise X Games Qualifier Will See Added Public, Private Security
Recent tragedies at high profile events worldwide has resulted in heightened security even in Boise, which will play host to the X Games Park Qualifier- the qualifying event for skateboard and BMX- Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10, at Rhodes Skate Park. "We certainly take attacks into account when we plan for an event," said Boise Police Department Captain Ron Winegar.
