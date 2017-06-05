Boise X Games Qualifier Will See Added Public, Private Security

Recent tragedies at high profile events worldwide has resulted in heightened security even in Boise, which will play host to the X Games Park Qualifier- the qualifying event for skateboard and BMX- Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10, at Rhodes Skate Park. "We certainly take attacks into account when we plan for an event," said Boise Police Department Captain Ron Winegar.

