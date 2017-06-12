Boise PrideFest 2017
In Idaho, it is still permitted to deny LGBT people access to housing, employment and public accommodations. Friday and Saturday, mix salt and sugar at the Boise Pride Festival , a two-day event that will call for LGBT protections in Idaho law and get people dancing 'til they drop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Tue
|Thisguy
|43
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Mon
|S Spence
|77
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Sun
|Wyte Ryno
|13
|Russian hackers target convicted felon in Boise
|Sun
|DestroyScammers
|1
|Boys sentenced in sexual abuse of TwinFalls gir...
|Jun 7
|token
|2
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 30
|Twospeed
|50
|Feds: Homeless Have a Right to Sleep Outside (Aug '15)
|May 26
|Nigel Thornwasp
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC