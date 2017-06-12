Boise PrideFest 2017

Boise PrideFest 2017

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

In Idaho, it is still permitted to deny LGBT people access to housing, employment and public accommodations. Friday and Saturday, mix salt and sugar at the Boise Pride Festival , a two-day event that will call for LGBT protections in Idaho law and get people dancing 'til they drop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Tue Thisguy 43
CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07) Mon S Spence 77
Review: Kase Parking Enforcement Sun Wyte Ryno 13
Russian hackers target convicted felon in Boise Sun DestroyScammers 1
News Boys sentenced in sexual abuse of TwinFalls gir... Jun 7 token 2
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) May 30 Twospeed 50
News Feds: Homeless Have a Right to Sleep Outside (Aug '15) May 26 Nigel Thornwasp 3
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at June 12 at 2:11PM MDT

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,553 • Total comments across all topics: 281,755,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC