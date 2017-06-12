Boise Police Investigating Burning of Gay Pride Flag
Boise Police are looking for help from the public in their investigation into the burning of a gay pride flag. Police said the burning occurred sometime between 10 p.m. on June 10 and 8 a.m. on June 11. The incident comes a little more than a week before the Boise Pride Festival, slated for Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17. BPD was called to a residence near 25th and Heron streets in Boise's North End neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Thisguy
|43
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|19 hr
|S Spence
|77
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Sun
|Wyte Ryno
|13
|Russian hackers target convicted felon in Boise
|Sun
|DestroyScammers
|1
|Boys sentenced in sexual abuse of TwinFalls gir...
|Jun 7
|token
|2
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 30
|Twospeed
|50
|Feds: Homeless Have a Right to Sleep Outside (Aug '15)
|May 26
|Nigel Thornwasp
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC