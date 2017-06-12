Boise Police Investigating Burning of...

Boise Police Investigating Burning of Gay Pride Flag

13 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

Boise Police are looking for help from the public in their investigation into the burning of a gay pride flag. Police said the burning occurred sometime between 10 p.m. on June 10 and 8 a.m. on June 11. The incident comes a little more than a week before the Boise Pride Festival, slated for Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17. BPD was called to a residence near 25th and Heron streets in Boise's North End neighborhood.

