Boise Demonstration Keeps Heat on Idaho Lawmakers Over Senate Healthcare Bill
Discussion in the U.S. Senate over a controversial healthcare bill may be paused during the Fourth of July recess but at a demonstration outside Sen. Mike Crapo's Boise office Wednesday, more than 200 people said loud and clear they're against the proposed law, which would reduce the number of Americans with insurance and make drastic cuts to Medicaid. "Once these things are stripped away, there are going to be people on the street," said William Fowkes of Boise, who attended the demonstration with his daughter Eva, 30. Eva has cerebral palsy and relies on Medicaid to stay in a residential supported living facility.
