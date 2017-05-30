Boise Bowling Alley 20th Century Lanes to Close After 57 Years on State Street
Owners of 20th Century Lanes are closing the Boise landmark at the end of the month. True to its name, the bowling alley at 4712 W. State St. has been a local destination since 1960-about mid-way into the previous century.
