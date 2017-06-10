Board expedites process to select CEI trustees
The State Board of Education has announced a revised process for selecting the inaugural Board of Trustees for the College of Eastern Idaho. Based on community interest and feedback from local leaders, the State Board will expedite the selection of trustees, allowing the new community college to begin operations sooner, a State Board news release said.
