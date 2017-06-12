Beloved Idaho folksinger Rosalie Sorrels dies
Rosalie Sorrels - an Idaho singer, songwriter, storyteller and folk music legend with a career that spanned more than 50 years - died late Sunday night at her daughter Holly Marizu's home in Reno, Nev., where Sorrels lived for the past two and a half years. Sorrels, 83, had a history of battles with her health.
