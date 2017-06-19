Bangerter considering possible congressional run
Here's a news item from the Associated Press: BOISE, Idaho - The former director of President Donald Trump's election campaign in Idaho says he is seriously considering running for the state's open U.S. House seat in 2018. Layne Bangerter told The Associated Press Monday that he's weighing several options including a possible appointment to the U.S. Department of Agriculture but running for Idaho's 1st Congressional District seat is a strong possibility.
