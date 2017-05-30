Atlanta Gold Completes Share Issuance To Holders of its Notes And Debentures
In accordance with the terms of the agreement previously reached with the holders of the Debentures and Notes, the Company settled C$770,799 of accrued and unpaid interest by the issuance of one share for each C$0.077 of interest. The common shares issued are subject to a four-month statutory hold period, which will expire on October 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|2 hr
|Richard
|3
|National Weather Service Extends Flood Warning ...
|Fri
|deny facts i dare...
|1
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Wed
|Casper Honkyham
|41
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 30
|Twospeed
|50
|Feds: Homeless Have a Right to Sleep Outside (Aug '15)
|May 26
|Nigel Thornwasp
|3
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|May 24
|Princess Hey
|21
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|May 22
|Perelli
|76
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC