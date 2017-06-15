15th Annual Black & White Photo Contest
Advances in cell phone cameras have made it easy for even the most inexpert among us to consider ourselves photographers. Like any other art form, however, photography requires skill, talent or a combination of the two.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Tue
|Thisguy
|43
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Mon
|S Spence
|77
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Sun
|Wyte Ryno
|13
|Russian hackers target convicted felon in Boise
|Sun
|DestroyScammers
|1
|Boys sentenced in sexual abuse of TwinFalls gir...
|Jun 7
|token
|2
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 30
|Twospeed
|50
|Feds: Homeless Have a Right to Sleep Outside (Aug '15)
|May 26
|Nigel Thornwasp
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC