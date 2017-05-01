Your Money-Is pet insurance worth it?
When my 8-month old puppy nabbed a chicken thigh bone off a plate and swallowed it whole, I was worried about many things, but the veterinarian bill was not one of them. Standing at the front counter at the emergency clinic that Sunday night, with my children tearing up next to me, I was presented an estimate of $1,500 for manual extraction - which would jump to $2,500 or more if poor Brownie needed surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Mon
|mary
|42
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Apr 27
|RICHARD
|2
|Rip Off Travel Site Hilley.Net started by John ...
|Apr 25
|John Cathy
|1
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Apr 24
|Tone
|85
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Apr 21
|Del feeny
|1
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr 21
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08)
|Apr 16
|Ex-Resident
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC