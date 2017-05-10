Winners Circle
The Year of Our Lord 2016 is generally regarded as having been an annus horribilis, but it was a good one for journalism in Idaho - including in the pages of Boise Weekly . Journos and other professional gabbers from around the state gathered May 6 at the Riverside Hotel to toast their successes in 2016.
