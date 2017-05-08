Trump picks Idaho Judge Nye for feder...

Trump picks Idaho Judge Nye for federal bench

Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Boise, Idaho a President Donald Trump has nominated Idaho 6th District Judge David C. Nye to a seat on the federal bench. Trump announced Nye's nomination for the U.S. District Court-Idaho on Monday.

