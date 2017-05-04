Treatment attractive way to stimulate weight loss
Q: I heard that there are magnets that can change your gut biome and make you thinner. Sounds like sci-fi to me - although I would love it if it works! What's the story? - Patricia J., Boise, Idaho A: Lots of experimental research on obesity gets broadcast far and wide, and the stories can make it sound like there's an instant cure - or that there will be soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|39 min
|Jpml5101
|86
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Fri
|Kristytru
|44
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Apr 27
|RICHARD
|2
|Rip Off Travel Site Hilley.Net started by John ...
|Apr 25
|John Cathy
|1
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Apr 21
|Del feeny
|1
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr 21
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08)
|Apr 16
|Ex-Resident
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC