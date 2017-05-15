Treasure Valley Tattoo Convention
The inaugural Treasure Valley Tattoo Convention is a three-day blowout showcasing more than 100 master tattoo artists from Boise to Brooklyn, plus an artist from Goi Chiba, Japan, who practices tebori . There will be piercers, a slate of activities and more than 75 vendor booths so varied, they highlight the shift in perception of tattooing from being the domain of criminals and dissidents to an artform that, unlike any other, is an expression of both artist and canvas.
