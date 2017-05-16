Tonic Lounge Cancels Swedish Death Metal Band's Concert Following Reports of Predatory Behavior
Swedish death metal band Shining was scheduled to play the Tonic Lounge tomorrow as part of its "No Safe Space" tour, but yesterday in a Facebook post the venue announced its decision to cancel the concert due to reported behaviors of lead singer Niklas Kvarforth. The Tonic Lounge ultimately decided to cancel the show after hearing from an unnamed source "that he may have been involved in the drugging of someone's drink" and receiving a call from "a trusted friend in Boise Idaho, detailing the events that took place while Shining were there on Sunday."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09)
|Sun
|anon
|11
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 12
|mnc
|49
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|May 6
|Jpml5101
|86
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Apr 27
|RICHARD
|2
|Rip Off Travel Site Hilley.Net started by John ...
|Apr 25
|John Cathy
|1
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Apr 21
|Del feeny
|1
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr 21
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC