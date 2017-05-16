Tonic Lounge Cancels Swedish Death Metal Band's Concert Following Reports of Predatory Behavior

Swedish death metal band Shining was scheduled to play the Tonic Lounge tomorrow as part of its "No Safe Space" tour, but yesterday in a Facebook post the venue announced its decision to cancel the concert due to reported behaviors of lead singer Niklas Kvarforth. The Tonic Lounge ultimately decided to cancel the show after hearing from an unnamed source "that he may have been involved in the drugging of someone's drink" and receiving a call from "a trusted friend in Boise Idaho, detailing the events that took place while Shining were there on Sunday."

