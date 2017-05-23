Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, May 25, Taco Bell Arena

Here are a few interesting numbers associated with country music power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw: They've been married for 20 years, have three teenage daughters, sold a combined 80 million-plus albums worldwide and, 10 years ago, broke records with Soul2Soul II - the highest-grossing, multi-year country music tour in history. Here are a few more numbers: Soul2Soul: The World Tour is traveling to 65 cities, including Boise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.