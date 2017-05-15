Three Police Officers Will Receive Idaho Medal of Honor
Three police officers will be awarded with the Idaho Medal of Honor for performing with exception courage and bravery while protecting the public. The medals will be awarded Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. during a ceremony on the second floor of the Idaho Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09)
|19 hr
|anon
|11
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 12
|mnc
|49
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|May 6
|Jpml5101
|86
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Apr 27
|RICHARD
|2
|Rip Off Travel Site Hilley.Net started by John ...
|Apr 25
|John Cathy
|1
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Apr 21
|Del feeny
|1
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr 21
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC