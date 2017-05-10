The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints Withdraws Their Teens From Boy Scouts Of America
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has withdrawn its teenagers, between the ages of 14 and 18, from the Boy Scouts of America programs. The Church has elected to start their own scouting program beginning January 1, 2018.
