Sun Valley Wellness Festival
When Boise Weekly spoke to Arianna Huffington a few weeks ago, the media icon defined wellness as "feeling energized, inspired, productive, creative, connected and having a sense of meaning, purpose and joy." That's a lot to consider, but Huffington will have plenty more to say when she delivers the keynote address at the 2017 Sun Valley Wellness Festival.
