St. Luke's ER Physician Journeys from Boise to The Black Zone
"Black zones" are corners of the word, often scarred by war, where government control is scarce, ethnic groups rule with tight fists and health care is rare. "And that means some of the worst health on the planet," said Dr. Chuck Washington, a St. Luke's emergency room physician who has traveled to a number of those black zones for years-sometimes recruiting his St. Luke's colleagues to join his efforts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
