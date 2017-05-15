Simpson Side-Steps Boise Centre Demonstration Against His American Health Care Act Vote

A cancer survivor, Lori Burelle said the passage of the American Health Care Act could make health care less affordable should her cancer recur. Addressing a crowd of demonstrators gathered at the entrance to the Boise Centre on the Grove, United Vision for Idaho Executive Director Adrienne Evans bellowed into a megaphone, "What is health care?" "A human right!" the crowd shouted back.

