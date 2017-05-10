Sampling Summer Brews

Sampling Summer Brews

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

While it's not that close to the season yet, some of the bigger craft breweries have already released their summer offerings - and since temperatures have already topped 80 degrees in Boise, what better excuse to give them a try? All three weigh in around 5 percent alcohol by volume, which makes for a nice, sessionable post-lawn mowing reward. In the glass, it's a crystal clear, brassy yellow topped by a two-finger head that leaves a sticky lacing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) May 9 Donald Spock 45
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) May 6 Jpml5101 86
Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16) Apr 27 RICHARD 2
Rip Off Travel Site Hilley.Net started by John ... Apr 25 John Cathy 1
Review: Kase Parking Enforcement Apr 21 Del feeny 1
News Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12) Apr 21 Slick Willie Oreilly 10
Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08) Apr 16 Ex-Resident 7
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,165 • Total comments across all topics: 280,941,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC