'Resign to run' not required in Idaho, still spurs questions

In this March 28, 2017, file photo, Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho, leaves a closed-door strategy session with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and the leadership at the Capitol, in Washington. Like many states, Idaho doesn't have resign-to-run laws preventing office holders from dedicating time and resources to campaign for another position.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.