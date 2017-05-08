Rep. Raul Labrador says health care a...

Rep. Raul Labrador says health care answer wasn't elegant

Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Boise, Idaho a U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador says his answer to a question on health care at a recent town hall in northern Idaho wasn't very elegant. Labrador has received criticism for his comment Friday that no one has died because they didn't have access to health care - a claim disputed by medical experts because they counter that patients without health coverage often risk waiting until their conditions have advanced too far for effective treatment.

Boise, ID

