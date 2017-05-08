Planned Parenthood, Wasden move to dismiss abortion suit

Here's a news item from the Associated Press: BOISE, Idaho - Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Planned Parenthood officials say it's time to dismiss a lawsuit challenging two anti-abortion laws in Idaho. Earlier this year, a federal judge agreed to give the Idaho Legislature time to repeal two laws passed in 2015 banning women from receiving abortion-inducing medication through telemedicine, saying otherwise he'd issue a precedent-setting ruling declaring the laws unconstitutional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.