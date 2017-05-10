More anti-Semitic vandalism found on Anne Frank memorial
Boise, Idaho a A swastika has been found drawn on the Anne Frank Human Right Memorial in Idaho, but authorities are not sure if it is new or part of vandalism found earlier this week. The Idaho Statesman reports the swastika had been found Wednesday.
