May 25, 2017: What to Know

14 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

A detonator, shrapnel and a battery: The Times got access to photos of materials found at the Manchester bombing https://t.co/92p2LDRpga Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador sent a message to his supporters Wednesday, announcing he'll officially kick off his campaign for governor with a series of events beginning Tuesday, May 30 at a private home on Farrow Street in Boise, followed by an appearances Wednesday, May 31 in Post Falls and Thursday, June 1 in Idaho Falls. The 2018 Republican gubernatorial primary is already shaping up to be a hard-fought contest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

