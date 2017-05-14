May 14, 2017: What to Know
Four days after South Korea inaugurated a new president, North Korea fired another ballistic missile. U.S. Pacific Command detected and tracked the missile, the first such launch in two weeks and the seventh missile test since President Donald Trump was sworn into office.
