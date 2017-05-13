May 13, 2017: What to Know
As many as 95,000 cases of cyberterrorism in 99 nations have now been reported in one of the most sweeping computer attacks on record. The BBC reports one of the worst hit was the National Health Service in England and Scotland, forcing dozens of health operations to turn away clients.
