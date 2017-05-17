Mail: May 17, 2017
Boise police are investigating two vandalism incidents near downtown Boise that they are classifying as hate crimes. On Tuesday, vandals defaced two tablets at the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial with racist and anti-Semitic slurs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|17
|Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09)
|May 14
|anon
|11
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 12
|mnc
|49
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|May 6
|Jpml5101
|86
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Apr 27
|RICHARD
|2
|Rip Off Travel Site Hilley.Net started by John ...
|Apr 25
|John Cathy
|1
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Apr 21
|Del feeny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC