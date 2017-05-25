Idaho Unites To Repair Vandalized Anne Frank Memorial
Two weeks after a memorial to Anne Frank in Boise, Idaho was vandalized with racist and anti-Semitic slurs, the community raised nearly $30,000 for the nonprofit that hosts it. The city has "turn[ed] a tragedy into triumph," the director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, Dan Prinzing, told the Idaho Statesman on Wednesday.
