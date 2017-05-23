Idaho Shakespeare Festival's Producin...

Idaho Shakespeare Festival's Producing Artistic Director Charles Fee

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

William Shakespeare's 18th sonnet reminds us "summer's lease hath all too short a date," so we are welcoming summer a little early with the 41st season of Idaho Shakespeare Festival, which opens Friday, May 26. Five productions will cycle in and out through October, including Wait Until Dark, A Midsummer Night's Dream and a stage adaptation of the Disney aniamtion classic The Hunchback of Notre Dame . Notably, ISF Producing Artistic Director Charles Fee will direct Hamlet and The Hound of the Baskervilles .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11) 5 hr Princess Hey 21
CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07) Mon Perelli 76
Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09) May 19 Gypsy Nomad 566
Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09) May 14 anon 11
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) May 12 mnc 49
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) May 6 Jpml5101 86
Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16) Apr 27 RICHARD 2
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at May 18 at 12:31PM MDT

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,166 • Total comments across all topics: 281,245,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC