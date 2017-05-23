Idaho Shakespeare Festival's Producing Artistic Director Charles Fee

William Shakespeare's 18th sonnet reminds us "summer's lease hath all too short a date," so we are welcoming summer a little early with the 41st season of Idaho Shakespeare Festival, which opens Friday, May 26. Five productions will cycle in and out through October, including Wait Until Dark, A Midsummer Night's Dream and a stage adaptation of the Disney aniamtion classic The Hunchback of Notre Dame . Notably, ISF Producing Artistic Director Charles Fee will direct Hamlet and The Hound of the Baskervilles .

