Idaho memorial to Anne Frank vandalized

The damage at the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, located in a nearly one-acre memorial park maintained by the Boise Parks & Recreation in partnership with the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, will cost about $20,000 to repair. The anti-Semitic graffiti, which was not published by the newspaper, was written in permanent ink on a marble tablet which contains a list of the names of the donors to the memorial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.