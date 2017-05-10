Idaho man accused of causing teen's d...

Idaho man accused of causing teen's death by giving him meth

Boise, Idaho a An Idaho man who pleaded guilty in state court to failing to report a man's overdose death faces a new federal charge. The Idaho Statesman reports 29-year-old Tommy Basco was indicted in federal court for distributing methamphetamine that resulted in death.

