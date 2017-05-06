How would a community college board work?
If the May 16 ballot initiative to convert Eastern Idaho Technical College into a community college passes, class options wouldn't be the only thing to expand. A local board allows a community college to build a strong regional identity by responding more nimbly and knowledgeably to changing workforce demands, EITC President Rick Aman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|May 6
|Jpml5101
|86
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 5
|Kristytru
|44
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Apr 27
|RICHARD
|2
|Rip Off Travel Site Hilley.Net started by John ...
|Apr 25
|John Cathy
|1
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Apr 21
|Del feeny
|1
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr 21
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08)
|Apr 16
|Ex-Resident
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC