Here's What You Should Know About the Greater Boise Auditorium District

The Greater Boise Auditorium District was created in 1959 by an overwhelming public vote to "build, operate, maintain, market and manage for public commercial and/or industrial purposes by any available means public auditoriums, exhibition halls, convention centers and facilities of a similar nature." Below are a few facts and figures about GBAD since its inception: Not having a district map of its own, GBAD adopted the boundaries of the original Boise Junior College lines of distinction, with Floating Feather Road to the north, Lake Hazel Road to the south, Eagle Road to the west and a confluence of Warm Springs Avenue and Gowen Road to the east.

