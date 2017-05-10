Here's What You Should Know About the...

Here's What You Should Know About the Greater Boise Auditorium District

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

The Greater Boise Auditorium District was created in 1959 by an overwhelming public vote to "build, operate, maintain, market and manage for public commercial and/or industrial purposes by any available means public auditoriums, exhibition halls, convention centers and facilities of a similar nature." Below are a few facts and figures about GBAD since its inception: Not having a district map of its own, GBAD adopted the boundaries of the original Boise Junior College lines of distinction, with Floating Feather Road to the north, Lake Hazel Road to the south, Eagle Road to the west and a confluence of Warm Springs Avenue and Gowen Road to the east.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) 18 hr Donald Spock 45
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) May 6 Jpml5101 86
Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16) Apr 27 RICHARD 2
Rip Off Travel Site Hilley.Net started by John ... Apr 25 John Cathy 1
Review: Kase Parking Enforcement Apr 21 Del feeny 1
News Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12) Apr 21 Slick Willie Oreilly 10
Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08) Apr 16 Ex-Resident 7
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at May 04 at 1:58PM MDT

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,304 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC