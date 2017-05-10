GoodWell Featured in Fast Company; Ce...

GoodWell Featured in Fast Company; Certifies City of Boise with 1,600 Employees

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CSRwire.com

GoodWell, a social enterprise recently featured in Fast Company magazine for its measurement of workplace health and sustainability, announced today that the City of Boise has successfully achieved GoodWell certification. The City of Boise, with more than 1,600 employees, passed all eleven metrics of the GoodWell certification, becoming the largest organization to certify to date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSRwire.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Tue Donald Spock 45
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) May 6 Jpml5101 86
Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16) Apr 27 RICHARD 2
Rip Off Travel Site Hilley.Net started by John ... Apr 25 John Cathy 1
Review: Kase Parking Enforcement Apr 21 Del feeny 1
News Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12) Apr 21 Slick Willie Oreilly 10
Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08) Apr 16 Ex-Resident 7
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at May 04 at 1:58PM MDT

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,929 • Total comments across all topics: 280,932,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC