GoodWell Featured in Fast Company; Certifies City of Boise with 1,600 Employees
GoodWell, a social enterprise recently featured in Fast Company magazine for its measurement of workplace health and sustainability, announced today that the City of Boise has successfully achieved GoodWell certification. The City of Boise, with more than 1,600 employees, passed all eleven metrics of the GoodWell certification, becoming the largest organization to certify to date.
