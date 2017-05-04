Good Old Days of Custer County

Work on the Legion's new Memorial building began Saturday when Legionnaires and others razed a section of the present building to make way for the new addition. Two new leaks spanning 125 feet and 225 feet were found in lagoon #1 of the city's sewer system last week, initially causing City Maintenance Supervisor Joe Pyle and City Council Sewer and Water Chairman John Walker to see large repair dollar signs flashing before their eyes.

