Four-way governor primary field means tight race

With U.S. Rep. RaAol Labrador entering the Republican gubernatorial field Tuesday, the race to replace retiring Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has one of the strongest fields of candidates in recent memory. "This is going to be one of the most interesting political campaigns we've seen in modern Idaho history," said longtime state political analyst Jim Weatherby.

