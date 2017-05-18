Former a Apprenticea runner-up from Fort Worth to resurface on HGTV
Clint Robertson in a file photo taken while he was on season 10 of "The Apprentice." Robertson, a former Fort Worth resident, will appear in "Boise Boys" Sunday on HGTV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Gypsy Nomad
|566
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Princess Hey
|17
|Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09)
|May 14
|anon
|11
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 12
|mnc
|49
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|May 6
|Jpml5101
|86
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Apr 27
|RICHARD
|2
|Rip Off Travel Site Hilley.Net started by John ...
|Apr 25
|John Cathy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC